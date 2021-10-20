Italian-American, Marialuisa Garito Finds Success Niching-Down in E-Commerce
Affordable Chic thrived amidst a pandemic because of its ability to understand its customersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Italy, now living in New York City, Marialuisa Garito, Founder of Affordable Chic demands high-quality clothes that don’t break the bank. Within her demands, she found her niche – women who wanted chic clothing for under $100, so they can spend their hard-earned money to look and feel their best without taking away from what they spend on their families. Affordable Chic is a modern agora founded by women for women who have families, jobs, and busy social lives.
“When I founded my company, I was a customer looking for something that didn’t exist, so I created it. I knew there were more women like me and I intended to serve them,” says Garito.
Niching down wasn’t an overnight success. Before the pandemic, Affordable Chic offered quality gala dresses for less than $100 along with fashionable clothing and accessories for women on-the-go. When in-person events vanished in 2020, Affordable Chic’s niche would remain the same, but pivot to more staple wardrobe items for those who wanted to work from home and run essential errands while still sporting a stylish wardrobe.
“When you come up with an idea, especially in e-commerce, you need to know which issues you are solving for your customers, then research your potential competitors. If there is enough competition it means there is a market, your niche exists and can be profitable. Then, you need to set yourself apart within your niche,” says Garito.
And it’s not “too good to be true.” Affordable Chic is exactly what it says it is; affordable, timeless fashion for working fems, that is sustainable and versatile. Satisfied customers keep coming back for more and with returns below 1%, Affordable Chic proves it deserves to be in your closet.
“The quality is always exquisite! I love Affordable Chic’s personalized, hand-written notes and fast shipping.” – Long-time Affordable Chic customer. Another customer says, “I always find something that I want and the fact these designs come from local showrooms means a lot to me.”
Affordable Chic’s process for hand curating its quality inventory takes the risk out of online shopping for women. The company looks forward to becoming the “go-to” boutique for smart and stylish women.
