CellCore Biosciences Is an Exhibitor at the Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin (CSW) Fall Experience Seminar
Natural Health Company Supports Chiropractor Conference to Promote Hope and Health
We are excited to facilitate introducing chiropractors to foundational health principles that can complement chiropractic care and support more holistic health approaches.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company CellCore Biosciences is partnering with the Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin (CSW) as a vendor at their CSW Fall Experience Seminar happening this weekend. From October 22nd through the 24th, chiropractors and their staff are gathering in Wisconsin Dells, WI to earn up to 20 CEUs and learn about everything from chiropractic healthcare models to the gut-brain axis.
— Dr. Andrew Kidder, CellCore Regional Sales Manager
The CSW fall summit has continued to grow in popularity and was recently rebranded “the Fall Experience” because of the immersive culture of the event. The event hosts promote the conference benefits of connection and education, plus fun! They are even providing entertainment outside of the conference for attendees, including a golf outing and ‘Freedom Dinner.’ Learn more about the Fall Experience Seminar on the CSW website here.
Dr. Andrew Kidder, CellCore Regional Sales Manager, says, “At CellCore, we are incredibly supportive of the chiropractic profession. Along with partnering with and supporting many chiropractors as CellCore practitioners, both of our founders are chiropractors in addition to myself. We are excited to facilitate introducing chiropractors to foundational health principles that can complement chiropractic care and support more holistic health approaches.”
CellCore is a health product company that partners with practitioners across the nation and the world. Their focus on the foundational principles of immune health, gut health, and detoxing is what makes CellCore unique in their approach to wellness. Learn more about the company and products on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/).
CellCore team members, including Dr. Kidder, will host a booth at the event, providing information on their foundational health products and protocols. They will also have education available about how VibrantLabs lab work can help individuals better understand their unique health needs.
Along with that, CellCore practitioner and main speaker at the fall event, Dr. Jack Wolfson, DO, FACC, known for his unique work as a natural heart doctor, will be signing copies of his recently published book, “The Paleo Cardiologist,” at the CellCore booth between sessions.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
