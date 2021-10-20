The Respectful Divorce Podcast Launches
EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, Ca. – Understanding your options for divorce can be overwhelming, and The Respectful Divorce Podcast is here to break down those options with divorce professionals. Each episode of The Respectful Divorce podcast features perspectives from divorce professionals, such as mental health professionals, financial professionals, and attorneys about how Collaborative Divorce provides an option for a respectful and amicable divorce.
These professionals each speak to their experiences with managing divorce cases that do not go to court by using either Mediation or the Collaborative Divorce process. The first podcast features Kimberly Madigan, of the Madigan Lewis Law Firm in San Mateo, California. She is also the current president of Collaborative Practice California, which is sponsoring Divorce with Respect Week in California, October 30 - November 5. During this week over 200 California divorce professionals are providing free 30-minute consultations. These consultations are free of charge and are free of obligation. Divorce with Respect Week will kick off with Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021, as part of International Academy of Collaborative Professional’s Annual Forum in San Diego. This event will bring hundreds of Collaborative professionals from around the world to San Diego.
“Our hope with The Respectful Divorce Podcast is to inform the public of their options in divorce other than going to court.” says Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast. “Too often, people think that a highly-contested litigated divorce is their only option. This podcast is a tool to raise awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.” To learn more, go to The Respectful Divorce Podcast at https://therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com/.
Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation with a divorce counselor, financial professional or attorney during Divorce with Respect Week should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
The Crouch Group is a full-service marketing and advertising agency with a focus on helping Collaborative organizations to grow awareness of Collaborative Divorce and to increase the number of Collaborative cases. We work with clients of all sizes and budgets with a focus on results. For more information about The Crouch Group, please visit: https://thecrouchgroup.com/
Tim Crouch
