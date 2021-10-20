Microbe Formulas Is a Proud Title Sponsor of Meridian Trunk or Treat

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

More than 6,000 People Are Expected to Attend Meridian Trunk or Treat Event

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 marks the 7th annual Meridian, Idaho community Trunk or Treat event. Downtown Meridian will be flooded with costumes and families on the evening of Thursday, October 21st for the biggest Trunk or Treat gathering in the Treasure Valley. This fun and spooky event will take place in downtown Meridian from 6:00 pm–9:00 pm.

Microbe Formulas is proud to be the title sponsor for the Meridian Trunk or Treat. Microbe team members will be dressed in their best costumes and passing out healthy snacks, including over 2,000 organic apple chips to families walking through downtown.

Renee White, Recreation Coordinator for City of Meridian, shares, “Trunk or Treat has become a local favorite with families attending from all over the Valley. We are so excited to have Microbe Formulas as our main sponsor this year. Without the support of local businesses and organizations, like Microbe, this event would not be possible.”

Although this event is free to the public, the Meridian Food Bank encourages support through donations of cash or cans. There will be donation barrels set up during Trunk or Treat where community members can drop off canned food donations for the Meridian Food Bank. Donations will be added to food packages for food-insecure kids in the West Ada School District.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, shares, “Throughout the past few years, Trunk or Treat has been such a special tradition for my family. With Microbe being a main sponsor, it makes this night that much better. Being immersed in community activities is one of Microbe’s main goals, which makes the event perfect for our team members. I cannot wait for the atmosphere and costumes that bring big smiles to all who attend.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager forMicrobe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.