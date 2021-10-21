Digital Agent Launches Channel Partner Program for IT, Cybersecurity, and Telecommunications Services
In partnership with national master agents, Digital Agent’s channel program has officially launched.
We’re excited to bring Digital Agent to the channel space as a provider with exceptional customer service, expert support, and a diverse product portfolio.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent has emerged as a national name in telecommunications and technology channel sales. In launching their channel partner program, Digital Agent has partnered with a few selected master agents overseeing thousands of individual agents across the continental US. With a comprehensive portfolio of IT, cybersecurity, phone (hosted and on prem), and internet services, Digital Agent offers competitive bonuses and benefits to its partners, particularly for IT deals.
— Scott Gould, Digital Agent's VP of Channel Sales
“We’re excited to bring Digital Agent to the channel space as a provider with exceptional customer service, expert support, and a diverse product portfolio. There aren’t a lot of providers offering this level of comprehensive managed IT and cybersecurity in the channel, and we’re happy to fill that need for our partners,” said Scott Gould, Digital Agent’s VP of Channel Sales.
Digital Agent is a 100% in-house provider for managed IT, cybersecurity, phone and internet. Serving businesses throughout the continental US, Digital Agent has been a leader in providing remote work solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and has launched new cybersecurity initiatives in light of the global surge in cybercrime.
Compared to other providers, Digital Agent stands out with their commitment to superior customer service, a team-based approach to problem solving, and wide-ranging technology expertise. Most importantly, Digital Agent treats clients as partners, not just customers; they provide fully customizable IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with proactive monitoring and regular vCIO meetings. As a company, Digital Agent’s priority is expanding their managed IT client base, with a focus on cybersecurity and BCDR – essential services in a day and age of frequent ransomware attacks.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business phone, internet, and IT services across the continental U.S.. Digital Agent offers the latest in business technology, cybersecurity, and telecommunications while maintaining the service values of a family-owned business. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit www.digitalagent.net. The corporate HQ is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Lori Phillips
Digital Agent
+1 678-444-3007
email us here