Pyromart Online Platform Transforms Retailing Just in Time for the Holiday Season
First turnkey, flexible retailing platform available for the upcoming holidays
Pyromart’s easy-to-use solution helps retail partners run their businesses by managing inventory, increasing sales and more.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyromart is excited to provide a flexible, innovative retailing platform in time for upcoming celebrations. Pyromart’s system can be implemented by retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, party suppliers, as well as special events, festivals, farmers markets, restaurants and hybrid retailers.
— Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu
“Pyromart’s easy-to-use solution helps retail partners run their businesses by managing inventory, increasing sales and more,” said Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu. “As we continue to expand our offerings to more markets, we will see more pop-up retailers transform to the digital age to increase efficiency.”
Pyromart is available for retailers all year long. In the upcoming months, Pyromart will support a variety of businesses during the upcoming seasonal celebratory events including holiday pop-up stores and firework retailers to celebrate New Years along with other various holidays.
Founded in 2020, Pyromart is the only company streamlining the fragmented retail industry by serving operations of all sizes. Pyromart’s solution includes built-in inventory management, which enables businesses to simply manage inventory, order management, payment, promotions, loyalty and in-store pickup.
For more information on Pyromart’s innovative retail platform or learning how to implement the platform, please visit www.pyromart.com.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications