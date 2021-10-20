Nolij Consulting Hosts “Smart Nudging: Can Digital Health Technologies Prevent Suicide?” Webinar
The Health IT leader partners with tech and mental health experts to discuss digital health technologies to drive positive mental outcomes on October 28, 2021
This webinar is focused on a critically important subject that has potential implications for us all”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal and commercial IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, will host and moderate a webinar titled “Smart Nudging: Can Digital Health Technologies Prevent Suicide?” alongside OSG Analytics on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 12-1pm EST. Sponsored by IBM, the free event will examine how the latest in digital health technologies can help boost people’s mental health and steer them away from self-harming activities.
— Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta
Chief among the discussion topics will be how emerging digital technologies play a role in advancing well-being and mental resilience. Specifically, the panelists will explore:
• How technology, particularly smart nudging, is incorporating a behavioral layer based on patients’ past actions and attitudes into the healthcare experience, to help them thrive and steer away from harmful actions, such as overeating, drug abuse, and suicide.
• How behavioral change platforms and solutions that are based on insights from social economics and nudge theory are believed to positively influence people’s behavior.
Speakers will include:
• Dr. Rinad Beidas, Director of Penn Medicine Nudge Unit and Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Medical Ethics, and Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine, UPenn;
• Ginger Miller, CEO of the Women Veteran’s Interactive, Advisory Board Member Northwest Federal Credit Union, USO Board of Governors; and
• Mark Newsome, Managing Client Partner, U.S. Federal Healthcare, IBM Consulting.
The session will be moderated by Ashley Mehta, CEO and President of Nolij Consulting and Dr. R. Sukumar, CEO and President of OSG Analytics.
“This webinar is focused on a critically important subject that has potential implications for us all,” Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta said. “Mental health remains a major concern amid the current climate and circumstances, especially among veterans. We’re proud to bring together a panel of leading experts to discuss where we go from here and how smart nudging and other emerging digital health technologies can help us along the way.”
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
