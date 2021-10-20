Costa Rica passes Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill

“The people of Costa Rica are the true winners with the passage of this bill.” said Tim Morales CEO of Hemp CR Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Costa Rican Assembly passed The Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill # 21,388, by a vote of 33-13 Tuesday Afternoon October 19th, 2021. The President of Costa Rica has stated that he will sign this legislation.“The people of Costa Rica are the true winners with the passage of this bill. The opportunities of both Medical Cannabis and the Hemp industries are exciting. Hemp manufacturing in Costa Rica has many options. But the Medical benefits to patients is the most important part,” said Tim Morales CEO of Hemp CR Inc. “We started working on the first attempt for Medical Cannabis and Hemp passage back in 2015, so we are thrilled to finally see this bill approved. We wish to thank Senator Zoila Rosa Volia for her hard work and determination to get the final passage of this important legislation.”Hemp CR Inc will be developing partnerships withCosta Rican businesses across many sectors. Included will be Labs, agriculture coop’s, extraction, processing firms along with other services for the Medical Cannabis and Hemp industries.Hemp CR Inc has recently filed a Reg CF offering. Prior to this offering there has been no active public market for the investments. Nor the Security Exchange Commission or any other state security commission passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this investment .The company is accepting investments from non-accredited and accredited investors. We ask you to download, read and fully understand the risks in the Offering Statement at the Crowd Source Funded website below:Crowd Source Funded is Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of a national securities association (FINRA).For more information on Hemp CR IncContact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: www.hempcr.com