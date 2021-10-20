Citadel Brands LLC establishing operations in Williamsburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Citadel Brands LLC, a clothing and apparel company, today announced plans to establish operations in Williamsburg County. The more than $7.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

Locating to 955 N. Williamsburg County Highway in Kingstree, Citadel Brands LLC specializes in promotional clothing and apparel. The company’s new operations will increase distribution capacity and promote future growth for new products and brands.

The Kingstree facility is expected to be operational in June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Citadel Brands LLC team should email jobs@citadelbrands.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Williamsburg County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“Citadel Brands LLC is extremely excited to be moving our wholesale distribution company to Williamsburg County, located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Being a native of Kingstree brings me great joy in providing opportunity to longtime residents. The infrastructure in the area provides ease of transportation to our newly constructed warehouse and additional possibilities with the movement of our products across the United States. We are looking forward to working with the county on finding employees who are excited about being a part of a growing company with long-term goals firmly in place. Thank you, Williamsburg County!” -Citadel Brands LLC COO Greg Brown

“South Carolina is constantly working to bring investments and jobs to all areas of our state, but it’s always exciting to see a company invest in one of South Carolina’s rural areas. We celebrate Citadel Brands LLC’s decision to locate in Williamsburg County and create more than 100 new jobs in the area.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has made a name for itself as a place where companies – big and small – want to do business. When a company like Citadel Brands LLC moves here and creates more than 100 jobs in a rural community, it shows the world that all of South Carolina is open for business. We look forward to watching the success of this great company here in our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are ecstatic about this opportunity, and even more, honored that a native of this county is a part of this company. The creation of over 100 jobs in our rural community has created hope in the lives of so many people. We welcome Citadel Brands LLC to our county and our family. This proves that South Carolina is a place that businesses are willing to invest in, which is due to the hard work of so many people working together.” -Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright