MB Metals, Inc. is Excited to Announce Improvements to Website, Including a New Interface and Dedicated Service Pages

To Help make accessing products easier, MB Metals, Inc. has improved their website’s interface, and added webpages dedicated to steel tubing and pipe, and scrap

BELLEVUE , WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent updates to MB Metals website, https://mbmetals.com/ have made the site more intuitive to use, with informational content that helps customers make an informed purchasing decision. Additionally, they have added two new websites created with expanded content to better support the diverse array of industries they serve. Dedicated sites for MB Metal scrap, https://mbmetalsscrap.com/, and MB Metals Tubing and Pipe, https://mbmetalstubingandpipe.com/, will help their customers bookmark these pages, and easily access the specific service they are looking for.

MB Metals is a dedicated supplier of scrap steel and steel tubing and pipe, with experience serving multiple industry partners in the Western United States and Asian markets. Offering logistical efficiency, competitive pricing, and an expansive selection - they have established themselves as a trusted importer of steel tubing and pipe, and exporter of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals. Seeing the separate value of each service, MB Metals hopes adding dedicated websites for each area of their business will help customers find what they need quickly and easily, and keep them coming back for future orders.

MB Metals – Scrap is a dedicated to the exporting of ferrous and non-ferrous steel scrap metals to various mills, foundries, distributers, and secondary re-processors, with most of their customers based in Asian markets. Since this is a large part of their company with a distinct customer base, dedicating a separate site to this subsection of their business will help attract their target customers, and make it easier for them to find what they are looking for right away.

MB Metals – Tubing and Pipe is focused on importing various pieces of new steel tubing and pipe from various prequalified mills across the United States and Asia. Since their target customer is in the Western United States and seeking a different type of product then their scrap metal customers, they have also dedicated a new website for their tubing and pipe services. MB Metals, Inc. hopes improvements to their main website, along with launching two new dedicated service websites will help grow their business, and further strengthen their current partnerships domestically and around the world.



About MB Metals

MB Metals has been a trusted pipe and tubing supplier since 2000. It is our mission to create and develop mutually rewarding, long term relationships with our customers. Count on us to provide you with competitive, transparent pricing and reliable quality. Call or email us today for a quote!