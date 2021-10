Beacon Zones are popping up all over Metro-Detroit - What are they & how can you benefit?

Increase Sales & Awareness Consumers like it!!! Reach thousands of Cellphones!

They're called "BEACON ZONES" - & they are a part of Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit 's local cellphone advertising network, "The L-Network" Beacon Zones are areas where ads, promotions & important information can be sent directly to consenting nearby cellphones.Cellphones that have:1) Downloaded the appropriate app (the Nearbee App by Mobstac)2) Bluetooth & Location turned on3) Entered a Beacon Zone- will be able to see prizes & promotions from nearby businesses or important information about the surrounding neighborhood.The Beacon Zones help local small businesses by providing them with an efficient & affordable way to attract nearby customers.Beacon Zones also benefit consumers by connecting them to nearby businesses & rewarding them for visiting the area.This helps the local economy by:1) Helping local small businesses advertise2) Giving consumers new options to patronize nearby businesses3) Creating incentives for consumers to visit certain neighborhoods & places4) Reducing paper waste & litter5) Providing contact-free ways to distribute informationThere are Beacon Zones in more than a dozen Metro-Detroit areas including:1) Downtown Detroit2) Greektown Detroit3) Midtown Detroit4) Eastern Market Detroit5) Downtown Royal Oak6) Downtown Ferndale7) Southfield8) Downtown Ann Arbor & moreBusinesses can create their own Beacon Zones to exclusively show their own ads & promotions to nearby cellphones...Or businesses can advertise in other Beacon Zones to attract customers from other key places.1) A local Restaurant can create a Beacon Zone to advertise promotions to its customers & nearby consumers.2) A local Movie Theater can attract customers from Beacon Zones at local restaurants...3) Or a local Tattoo Parlor or Hair Salon can attract customers from a Beacon Zone at a local Bowling Alley.Metro-Detroit businesses can advertise to cellphones in the network for free for 14 days.