Beacon Zones are popping up all over Metro-Detroit - What are they & how can you benefit?

Increase Sales & Awareness

Consumers like it!!!

Reach thousands of Cellphones!

Businesses & consumers are discovering something new in Metro-Detroit... At popular places & areas - prizes & promotions are popping up in nearby cellphones.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They're called "BEACON ZONES" - & they are a part of Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit's local cellphone advertising network, "The L-Network".

Beacon Zones are areas where ads, promotions & important information can be sent directly to consenting nearby cellphones.

Cellphones that have:
1) Downloaded the appropriate app (the Nearbee App by Mobstac)
2) Bluetooth & Location turned on
3) Entered a Beacon Zone
- will be able to see prizes & promotions from nearby businesses or important information about the surrounding neighborhood.

The Beacon Zones help local small businesses by providing them with an efficient & affordable way to attract nearby customers.

Beacon Zones also benefit consumers by connecting them to nearby businesses & rewarding them for visiting the area.

This helps the local economy by:
1) Helping local small businesses advertise
2) Giving consumers new options to patronize nearby businesses
3) Creating incentives for consumers to visit certain neighborhoods & places
4) Reducing paper waste & litter
5) Providing contact-free ways to distribute information

There are Beacon Zones in more than a dozen Metro-Detroit areas including:
1) Downtown Detroit
2) Greektown Detroit
3) Midtown Detroit
4) Eastern Market Detroit
5) Downtown Royal Oak
6) Downtown Ferndale
7) Southfield
8) Downtown Ann Arbor & more

Businesses can create their own Beacon Zones to exclusively show their own ads & promotions to nearby cellphones...

Or businesses can advertise in other Beacon Zones to attract customers from other key places.

1) A local Restaurant can create a Beacon Zone to advertise promotions to its customers & nearby consumers.

2) A local Movie Theater can attract customers from Beacon Zones at local restaurants...

3) Or a local Tattoo Parlor or Hair Salon can attract customers from a Beacon Zone at a local Bowling Alley.

Metro-Detroit businesses can advertise to cellphones in the network for free for 14 days.

JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
