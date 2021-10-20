My Legal Einstein Integrates with HelloSign to Enable International eSignatures to Execute Fully Negotiated Contracts
By digitally signing contracts within My Legal Einstein, users can have a seamless contracting experience without accessing an external system to finalize the execution of a negotiated contract.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Execution Platform provider, today announced the completed integration with HelloSign API to provide eSignature capabilities for online subscribers of the Contract Execution Platform. This feature enables online subscribers to review, collaborate, negotiate, and finally execute, with eSignatures, fully-negotiated contracts without ever leaving the My Legal Einstein application. HelloSign, a DropBox company, was selected based on its support for international standards of digital signatures, particularly for European and Asian markets.
In addition to the online subscription service, My Legal Einstein also supports eSignature integrations on the cloud instance (for enterprise customers) and on-premise (for global law firms) deployment options via customer-specific integrations. My Legal Einstein supports contracts in many languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.
“By digitally signing contracts within My Legal Einstein, users can have a seamless contracting experience without accessing an external system to finalize the execution of a negotiated contract. This feature provides a streamlined process that further accelerates the contract execution time.” , said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.
For more information about My Legal Einstein AI applications, visit www.mylegaleinstein.com.
About My Legal Einstein (MLE)
My Legal Einstein, Inc. (MLE - www.mylegaleinstein.com) is a software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that delivers the leading AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for the review, collaboration, negotiation, and execution of legal contracts. The Contract Execution Platform is available by subscription and enterprise license and does not require implementation services. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and law firms.
