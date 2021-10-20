Yvng Homie Performing for Patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital
TikTok, YouTube and Instagram star to teach dance moves in partnership with Ryan Seacrest Studios
The Yvng Influence program allows me to make a lasting impact and I am excited to spend time with the patients at Children’s Hospital.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing sensation and TikTok celebrity influencer Jordan Daniels, better known by his handle Yvng Homie, will perform for patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. CST, the virtual program will be live streamed exclusively for patients via Seacrest Studios and the hospital’s closed-circuit tv network. Through the Yvng Influence non-profit, Yvng Homie is once again teaming up with Seacrest Studios, an initiative of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, to showcase and teach his crowd-pleasing dance moves that have earned him worldwide recognition on social media.
— Yvng Homie
Yvng Homie founded the non-profit Yvng Influence to spread joy by performing and teaching dance moves to children at hospitals across the country.
“Performing is a deeply rooted passion of mine and being able to share my talents by teaching others, especially the younger generation, is such a rewarding experience,” said Yvng Homie. “The Yvng Influence program allows me to make a lasting impact and I am excited to spend time with the patients at Children’s Hospital. Their strength and determination while fighting a variety of illnesses inspires me to continue to spread positivity and happiness across our communities.”
The 18-year-old from Bowling Green, Ky. has amassed 5 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube subscribers after starting his original hip-hop choreography and tutorial channel in 2016. Social media has given Yvng Homie the chance to showcase his skills and collaborate with fellow performers such as dancer Lavado Arne Jr., dancing newscaster Nick Kosir, Merrick Hanna from “America’s Got Talent,” actor Garrett Clayton and singer and actor Indiana. Yvng Homie has also partnered with brands including NBC Peacock TV, Doritos, Samsung, New Balance, Xbox and Post for inclusion in his videos.
Taking advantage of his talents on TikTok, Yvng Homie has created a platform where he spreads positivity through dancing to popular songs and comical TV show remixes. His background music choices include songs from popular TV shows such as Disney Junior’s “Sofia the First,” Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob” and “Caillou.” Yvng Homie was also featured in the music video for “Holy Moly” by Blueface featuring NLE Choppa, which has more than 47 million views on Youtube and counting. He has also developed a Yvng Homie branded apparel line available on his website.
For more information and to connect with Yvng Homie, please visit www.yvnghomie.com, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
