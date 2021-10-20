PLUSnxt Launches PLUS Domain Analyzer for RelativityOne

Custom application utilizes domain filters to assist in faster identification and analysis of potentially relevant or privileged documents.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading Electronic Discovery Services and Solutions Provider, announced the availability of PLUS Domain Analyzer, the company’s latest custom application built for Relativity’s SaaS product RelativityOne, to streamline the Early Case Assessment (ECA) process for corporate and law firm clients.

The solution, available in the Relativity App Hub, provides an enhanced and more efficient ECA process, empowering case teams to quickly analyze, organize and cull their data corpus before pushing documents to the review workflow. Domain Analyzer uses domain filters to identify the business industry and sector of each sender to help analyze and act on data that is irrelevant and doesn’t need costly review. In addition, law firm domains are automatically identified as potentially privileged documents, so that case teams can make immediate decisions on how best to proceed.

Benefits of PLUS Domain Analyzer include:

• Eliminate a significant percentage of non-responsive documents.

• Remove junk emails in bulk.

• Gain insight on organizations and participants within the dataset.

• Screen for potentially privileged documents.

• Promote only potentially relevant documents via relativity integration points

• Organize, classify and prioritize documents for review

PLUS Domain Analyzer is deployed to each workspace and automatically categorizes documents based on sender domains, while predefined views, layouts and dashboards enable case teams to start eliminating, organizing and prioritizing documents immediately. The solution allows users to quickly eliminate irrelevant data through automated filters, innovative algorithms and custom workflows, while ECA dashboards provide dynamic visualization tools for quick, effortless decision making.

“Development of the PLUS Domain Analyzer reflects our company vision to focus obsessively on the client’s experience,” commented Gary Bendel, President & COO at PLUSnxt. “The custom application was developed with the client experience as the key driver. PLUS Domain Analyzer fully integrates with RelativityOne, helps clients significantly reduce costs by quickly eliminating irrelevant documents, accelerates the time to identify key documents and enables a faster assessment of the discovery strategy earlier in the process.”

“We’re thrilled to have PLUSnxt’s latest application, PLUS Domain Analyzer, available in the Relativity App Hub,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “One of the most effective methods to help organizations lower e-discovery costs is to reduce the number of documents requiring review, and PLUS Domain Analyzer helps case teams cull their document sets. We are proud to have PLUSnxt as a partner helping RelativityOne users efficiently managing their e-discovery costs and risks.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne partner, and the company is based in Los Angeles. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.