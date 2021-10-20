Submit Release
Governor DeWine to Unveil New Ohio License Plate

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman will unveil Ohio's new standard license plate tomorrow morning. The new plate will be available to drivers at the end of the year. Ohio last updated its standard license plate design in 2013. 

WHAT: Unveiling of new Ohio license plate

WHO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman

WHERE: Ohio Department of Public Safety Atrium 1970 West Broad Street Columbus, Ohio 43223

WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 10:00 a.m.

NOTE: Members of the media planning to cover this event should RSVP to kaitlyn.fillhart@governor.ohio.gov. Media must check in with any event security and present media credentials to enter this event.

-30-

