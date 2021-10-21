Jason Hennessey Launches Podcast Featuring CEOs, Artists, and Entrepreneurs

The Jason Hennessey Podcast features conversations with CEOs, entrepreneurs, and artists, the latest project from the legal marketing leader.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thurssday, October 21, 2021 (NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.) — Hennessey Digital CEO and SEO industry expert Jason Hennessey launched The Jason Hennessey Podcast this week, the newest creative project from the entrepreneur, author, and business leader in 2021.

According to Jason Hennessey, his podcast is a vehicle for his “educate and empower” philosophy and a way to share what he knows to help others. Hennessey invites listeners to “get curious together” as they sit in on conversations with business leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs.

“So many business podcasts have an angle. They’re always selling or there’s an ulterior motive for getting certain content in front of their audience. There’s no agenda here. The Jason Hennessey Podcast is here to entertain and inspire,” Hennessey shares.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Hennessey was described as “hopelessly distracted and curious” on a report card in elementary school and has leaned into his curiosity to successfully grow and sell multiple businesses. Now CEO of Hennessey Digital, Hennessey leads a team of over 100 global marketing experts.

Season 1 episodes of The Jason Hennessey Podcast feature stories and advice from today’s most creative, imaginative, and authentic minds in business and entertainment. Hennessey’s guest for Episode 1 is actor Dan Lauria of The Wonder Years fame.

The Jason Hennessey Podcast is recorded and produced at Hennessey Studios, a new production playground inside the Television Academy campus in North Hollywood to officially open in late 2021.

Download and subscribe to The Jason Hennessey Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.



About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was named a Quartz 2021 Best Company for Remote Workers.