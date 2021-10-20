Castine Crash

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at approximately 3pm 21-year-old Adam Reed was traveling north on Castine Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle, A 2020 Ford Mustang, skidded off the road rolled over and struck a tree. Reed was transported by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.
