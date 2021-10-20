Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,838 in the last 365 days.

Castine Crash

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at approximately 3pm 21-year-old Adam Reed was traveling north on Castine Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle, A 2020 Ford Mustang, skidded off the road rolled over and struck a tree. Reed was transported by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

You just read:

Castine Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.