More About MS: An Exploration of the Multiple Sclerosis Journey

Free MS Patient Program, Oct. 27

More About MS, a unique one-day complimentary patient educational forum specifically designed for those wanting to increase their knowledge of MS, October 27th

In partnership with Catamount Medical Education we are excited to be able to come together to present a safe in-person educational program to update the patient, family and caregivers knowledge of MS” — June Halper, CEO, CMSC

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the leading organization for healthcare professionals involved in MS care, announces its 3rd Annual More About MS. This unique one-day patient educational forum is specifically designed for those wanting to increase their knowledge of MS and will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in conjunction with the CMSC Annual Meeting at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida and will also be live-streamed.

The theme for this year’s More About MS program is “An Exploration of the MS Journey.” The program will feature top neurologists, researchers and specialists involved in MS care as well as industry supporters presenting products, services and wellness solutions for optimum quality of life. Attendees will learn about ways in which they may better manage their disease and improve their well-being.

More About MS begins at 11:00 am with a luncheon for patients, care partners, and family members. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with various exhibitors supporting the patient event in a dedicated exhibit area.

Program Chair, Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN, kicks off the More About MS educational sessions from 1:00 – 5:00 pm with “A Journey Through the History of MS: What does it mean for us today?” Dr. Schapiro founded one of the first comprehensive MS Centers in a private practice in the United States in 1977, renamed “The Schapiro Center for Multiple Sclerosis” at the Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in 2004. Dr. Schapiro also founded the first MS Achievement Center, a wellness day care program in the early ‘80s.

The educational agenda also includes: “Journeying Forward in MS: Research and Implications for Patients,” by Gary Birnbaum, MD, FAAN, FANA; “Dual Perspectives: My Journey as a Neurologist and Living with MS,” given by Peter Wade, MD; and “The Rehabilitation Journey: Stages of Rehabilitation as MS Progresses;’ led by Patricia Bobryk, MHS, PT, MSCS, ATP.

This free program will also feature a video presentation honoring people living with MS and their journeys, using submitted photos, videos, and stories. There will also be interactive activities to engage attendees at the in-person and online event.

“In partnership with Catamount Medical Education we are excited to be able to come together to present a safe in-person educational program to update the patient, family and caregivers knowledge of MS. This important program will also be available virtually to reach as many MS patients as possible,”” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

The More About MS program is complimentary and registration is required at https://www.catmeded.com/MSPatient2021

###

ABOUT CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS. For more information visit: www.mscare.org

Editor's Note: For a press pass to attend or cover More About MS, please contact Annie Scully, 201-310-9252, annie.scully@mscare.org