Venustas Heated Apparel Introduces An Innovative Change In White-Duck Down Heated Vests

Venustas, the innovative heated apparel brand, introduces a brand new white duck down heated vest with graphene heating elements.SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas, the innovative heated apparel brand, introduces a brand new white duck down heated vest with graphene heating elements. This heated vest with detachable hood is available in men's and women's styles. By this, Venustas will make a significant difference in the heated clothing industry with higher thermal efficiency, fewer wasted electricity, and better sustainability.
What Is Heated Clothing?
Regular thick coats keep people warm simply by trapping body heat, so adding layers is the only method when someone wants to get warmer. However, with heated apparel, things will become different.
Self-heating clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as skiing, winter cycling, climbing, camping, and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and hunters. It's thin, lightweight, yet insulated and can provide additional warmth. Now it's widely adopted in many circumstances. For example, athletes will use it to keep the muscle warm while flexibility is needed.
So when it comes to heating clothing, the material of heating panels matters a lot. Most heated vests on the markets adopt carbon fiber as the heating element. But Venustas now is doing better- Graphene will be the new material innovatively used in the upcoming products this season, including the heated down vests.
Why Use Graphene?
Graphene is stronger than diamond and is the thinnest, strongest, and most flexible known material. With a remarkable ability to conduct heat and electricity, it has already been adopted in many industries. But why use graphene for self-heating clothing? The answer is pretty simple:
-Instant heat: heat up evenly in a short time
-Excellent heating performance: soft warmth that won't make users' skin dry
-Higher efficiency: electrons travel faster than when they're in the carbon fiber
This marvelous heating material allows a longer working time of the heated vests while using the same battery packs, which leads Venustas heated down vests to reach a higher level. The graphene panels contribute to less preheat time and a more stable heat supply. Like Venustas' other heated clothing, the graphene heated vests for men and women are equipped with UL-certified batteries that can provide up to 9 hours of continuous power.
Premium Down
This heated vest for men/women is filled with 90% light and soft white duck down to form an air insulation layer, providing excellent heat insulation and breathability for the outdoorsy person.
Upgraded 7.4V Battery Pack
Venustas 7.4v battery pack is now in a new version. It comes with a 5000mAh design, which enables 3-4hrs on high, 4-5hrs on medium, 8-10hrs on the low heating setting. The charging core is upgraded to fit better with the graphene heating elements, thus improving the efficiency. With a faster-charging speed and a smaller size, this battery pack is portable and always ready to go.
Venustas heated down vests are now available in classic black.
Venustas continues to make affordable heated apparel with high quality in mind. It delivers warmth, comfort, and ease when people enjoy the outdoor games or work hard outside. No matter for what reason, Venustas is the best choice to resist the cold.
As technology changes the way people live, everyone is more concerned with wellbeing, especially during the long and cold winter. Founded in 2018, Venustas is a young and lively brand specializing in cold-weather gear, including heated jackets, vests, gloves, coats, sweaters, hoodies and blanket hoodies. Venustas is committed to helping people adventure outdoors in winter with comfort. For more information, visit venustasofficial.com.
