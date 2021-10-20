New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI #1/ Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B502589
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/19/21, 2029 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Salisbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pomainville Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ervina Iseric
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI #1
-Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon
VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ben Adams
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center (Precaution)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/19/21 at approximately 2029 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Pomainville Drive in the Town of Salisbury. One of the vehicles was reported to be on fire. This section of US Route 7 was closed to traffic while firefighters extinguished the fire.
The operator of the Volkswagen was identified as Ervina Iseric (30) of Essex Junction, VT. While speaking with Iseric, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Iseric was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Troopers later met with Iseric at the hospital, where she consented to provide a sample of her blood.
Initial investigation indicates Iseric was traveling south on US Route 7 at a high rate of speed while the Chevy was southbound ahead of her. Iseric then struck the rear end of the Chevy, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Iseric's vehicle also left the roadway and caught fire. No occupants of the Chevy were injured.
Iseric was released to hospital staff after being issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
-23 VSA 1039, "Following too closely"
-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"
-23 VSA 1081(a), "Basic rule (speeding)"
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21, 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.