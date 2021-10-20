New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI #1/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B502589

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/19/21, 2029 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pomainville Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ervina Iseric

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries suspected

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon

VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ben Adams

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center (Precaution)

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/19/21 at approximately 2029 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Pomainville Drive in the Town of Salisbury. One of the vehicles was reported to be on fire. This section of US Route 7 was closed to traffic while firefighters extinguished the fire.

The operator of the Volkswagen was identified as Ervina Iseric (30) of Essex Junction, VT. While speaking with Iseric, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Iseric was transported by ambulance to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Troopers later met with Iseric at the hospital, where she consented to provide a sample of her blood.

Initial investigation indicates Iseric was traveling south on US Route 7 at a high rate of speed while the Chevy was southbound ahead of her. Iseric then struck the rear end of the Chevy, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Iseric's vehicle also left the roadway and caught fire. No occupants of the Chevy were injured.

Iseric was released to hospital staff after being issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

-23 VSA 1039, "Following too closely"

-23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"

-23 VSA 1081(a), "Basic rule (speeding)"

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.