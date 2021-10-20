Adora POS' Cloud-Based Pizza POS Helps Restaurants Easily Process Payments

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions empowers restaurants with the ability to offer hassle-free payments to their customers.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that its Cloud-Based Pizza POS helps restaurants easily process payments.

“With our Cloud-Based Pizza POS, customers can pay the way that they want to,” said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business.

Wendland explained that whether customers want to split the check, pay by item, or use different payment methods, every customer is able to pay in a way makes them comfortable.

“It’s safe, secure, and adjustable,” Wendland stressed before adding, “Credit card payments are EMV enabled and PCI certified. Plus, we’ll automatically adjust payments on any order changes.”

Wendland reiterated that with its Cloud-Based Pizza POS, restaurants have the ability to offer easy, electronic payments that allow customers to sign the check electronically, and have their receipt emailed directly or printed.

But that’s not all. Adora POS also helps restaurants keep track of inventory through its inventory management system. The key features of Adora POS’s Inventory Management System give restaurants the ability to assess inventory across locations; manage multiple vendors and stay on top of inventory over time.

With Adora’s point of sale system for restaurants, Wendland pointed out that restaurants can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

Wendland pointed out that it is also offering three customizable subscription plans for its POS for restaurants. They include Core POS, starting at $59 per month; Core POS Online, starting at $74 per month, and The Kitchen Sink, with flexible pricing.

Those interested in the packages can visit Adora POS’s subscription plans page (https://adorapos.com/pricing/) on its website for in-depth details and a breakdown of each plan.

In addition, Adora POS now integrates with popular food delivery and accounting apps. The popular food delivery and accounting apps in which Adora POS integrates include:

• UberEats

• GrubHub

• DoorDash

• DoorDash Drive

• Cliq

• Compeat

• Worldpay Gift Cards

• Valutec Gift Cards

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

