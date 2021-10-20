Sókn Engineering Strengthens its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Business Executive and Software Expert Jim Camut

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, a Woman Owned Company Fostering Innovation for Women in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. James (“Jim”) Camut to its Board of Advisors. “Jim impressed us with his business acumen and software expertise,” said Cassie Monaco, Sókn’s CEO and Co-founder. “His talents and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion and continue to evolve our portfolio of products. “We are excited to have Jim on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jim to our Board. Having someone of Jim’s stature in software development will be an incredible complement to our growing company as we rapidly move our proprietary mathematics and algorithms into software” said Stacy Lawrence, Sókn’s VP Operations and Co-Founder.

Mr. Camut is an entrepreneur, startup Chief Technical Officer, and full-stack software engineer who designed, architected, and engineered one of the country’s first marketplace apps for pet care. He has worked across several industries including database analytics, identity management, health technology, and pet care technology. He maintains a passion for bootstrapping new products and technologies and getting them to market at lightning speed.

With more than a decade of experience working across product, marketing, and engineering teams – Mr. Camut brings cohesion and wholistic thinking between them. His expertise is in maturing technologies and the teams that build them, but his biggest passion is still writing code.

After building the technology for his own startup of which he was a Co-Founder, Jim is now an advisor to several startups. He advises in go-to-market strategies, analyzing and architecting tech solutions and helping to scale technologies.

Outside of work, Jim is an avid cyclist, runner, and loves enjoying the outdoors with his wife and growing family in the Bay Area.

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering is a woman owned S.T.E.M. Company that seeks out and develops technology that have commercial viability with a particular focus on promoting women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Sókn's first product in its portfolio, the HyperFund EngineTM, are highly complex proprietary predictive mathematical algorithms for the FinTech industry. Sókn’s HyperFund EngineTM will offers the industry an end-to-end solution applied to commercial applications, the individual consumer, or any organization looking to predict price movements accurately and consistently in the commodities market.