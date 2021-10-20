Submit Release
Mock trial, judges teach students about American judiciary

Students in Beth Geise’s fifth grade class at Hooker Oak Elementary School were treated to a live presentation from Butte County Superior Court Judge Jesus Rodriguez and California Associate Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar via Zoom before participating in a mock Salem witch trial Monday.

