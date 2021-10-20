Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the Seventh District.
Attempted Armed Robbery
- At approximately 7:47 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
CCN: 21-149-885
- At approximately 8:06 am the suspect approached the victim in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
CCN: 21-149-844
- At approximately 8:18 am the suspect approached the victim in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
CCN: 21-149-925
- At approximately 8:20 am the suspect approached the victim in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.
CCN: 21-149-916
Armed Robbery (Gun)
- At approximately 8:55 am the suspect approached the victims in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
CCN: 21-149-861
On Monday, October 18, 2021, 57 year-old Kevin Salter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) and one count of Armed Robbery (Gun).
###