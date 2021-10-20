LOHAS Celebrates its 5-Year Anniversary
Thought Leader in Impact Investing Continues its ExpansionAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially launched at SOCAP in October 2016, the impact investing advisory firm LOHAS Capital has now been delivering strategic marketing and fundraising support to socially and environmentally impactful ventures for five years. Leveraging relationships and data within the family office and impact investor community as well as specialized technology and techniques, the LOHAS team has helped generate capital, awareness, and influencer support for numerous health, sustainability, and social impact ventures.
LOHAS has continued to expand during its five-year history, launching LOHAS Advisors in 2019 to provide impact investment consulting services to investors and their advisors. As the LOHAS team has grown, LOHAS Advisors has been instrumental in empowering individuals, organizations, and their investment managers to reach their financial return and impact goals. The team remains committed to the concept that real impact can be achieved without sacrificing profitability.
Noteworthy Partner Accomplishments
The LOHAS team and practice areas have also increased substantially since the firm’s launch. Dan Hughes, a Partner and the originator of the LOHAS Advisors practice, has established the firm as a thought leader at the intersection of impact and influence capital, leading dozens of family office investment event keynote panel sessions consisting of current and former professional athletes highlighting their impactful endeavors off the field or court.
LOHAS has also been instrumental in supporting the intergenerational transfer of wealth and identifying impact endeavors to bridge the gap between generations. LOHAS Partner Tami Kesselman has been pivotal in developing and sharing strategies for both sides of the generational divide, including many publications on the wealth transfer subject and speaking engagements at numerous family office and impact investor events.
Recognizing that storytelling has the power to create social change and transformation on a global level, LOHAS has also embraced the world of Social Impact Entertainment (“SIE”) with the addition of LOHAS Partner William Nix, who has been a pioneer in the SIE arena. As a founder of the Social Impact Entertainment Task Force of the Producers Guild of America, and a founder and Co-Executive Director of the SIE Society (the leading alliance of SIE professionals and organizations around the world), Will has worked tirelessly to help parties leverage the power of film, television, and other entertainment mediums to generate greater cause awareness as well as attractive returns.
Now Promoting Use of Donated Capital to Invest in For-Profit Impact Endeavors
Now entering its sixth year, LOHAS is once again pushing the impact investing envelope by educating and promoting the use of donated capital as a source of investment into for-profit impact funds, companies, projects, and productions. A long proponent of using donor-advised funds (DAF’s) as impact investment vehicles, LOHAS has broadened its offerings to enable not only DAF investment for individual and corporate investors but also the use of fiscal sponsor programs as a means for impact investment funds and SIE productions to capture donated capital to support their socially and environmentally impactful efforts.
Our Gratitude
Over the last five years, the LOHAS team has been thrilled to experience the rapid expansion of impact investing as both the number of new impact ventures skyrockets and a range of new investors (from individuals to families to corporations and others) pursue paths that generate both profit and impact. The LOHAS team is forever grateful to our clients and partners that have shared in this wonderful journey with us. We thank you for our past successes and remain confident that our mutual accomplishments – and our collective impact – will be even more dramatic in the years to come!
About LOHAS Capital
LOHAS Capital is dedicated to strategic marketing and fundraising efforts for socially and environmentally impactful businesses, funds, projects, and productions. For more information, please contact info@LOHAScapital.com.
About LOHAS Advisors
LOHAS Advisors provides impact investment advisory services to investors and their advisors. For more information, please contact info@LOHASadvisors.com.
