Elisa Morgan Offers Hope for the Lonely in New Book, "You Are Not Alone: Six Affirmations from a Loving God"

In these pages of this book, it's my hope to walk through the multilayered experience of loneliness and pair up our struggles with the reality of what God offers in a relationship with himself.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the release of the upcoming book, You Are Not Alone: Six Affirmations from a Loving God by Elisa Morgan—Available November 2, 2021 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold. Morgan, named one of Christianity Today’s top 50 female influencers of the church and culture, is a popular author and radio/podcast host, and president emeritus of MOPS International.
What do you do when you feel lonely? Drown the silence with noise? Binge watch a new series? Eat a bag of chips? Or worse? You’re not the only one.
Loneliness has become an epidemic. Especially in the times where social distancing has forced us away from each other. Our hearts are hurting. Thankfully, we are never really alone. God’s promise to be with us remains. You Are Not Alone provides six affirming reminders about God’s person, His plan, presence, provision, promise, and purpose. As you engage with the inspirational and relatable storytelling of Elisa Morgan you will be encouraged by the presence of God in your life.
"In these pages of this book, it's my hope to walk through the multilayered experience of loneliness and pair up our struggles with the reality of what God offers in a relationship with himself,” says Morgan. "Looking at what we can actually have in Him and how we can grab hold of everything He offers, even in the bleakest landscapes of life.”
About the Author: Elisa Morgan is in demand as a speaker and author who communicates the truth of God’s Word in captivating ways. Morgan is President Emerita of MOPS International where for 20 years she served as CEO. She currently is co-host of the syndicated radio program Discover the Word as well as the popular podcast God Hears Her, and she writes regularly for the Our Daily Bread devotional. She has written over 25 books, including When We Pray Like Jesus, The Beauty of Broken, Hello, Beauty Full and She Did What She Could. Morgan received a BS from the University of Texas and an MDiv from Denver Seminary where she now serves on the board. She is married to Evan and has two grown children and two grandchildren who live near her in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.elisamorgan.com.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
