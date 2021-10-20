Insigniam Announces New CFO and CAO, Daniel Heller
Insigniam is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Daniel Heller.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, an international management consulting firm that specializes in breakthrough performance, innovation, transformation, and corporate culture, is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Daniel Heller.
Daniel Heller joins Insigniam with 20+ years of progressive leadership experience directing corporate finance, accounting, IT/Technology, private equity, and portfolio company operations. Additionally, he brings experience in building high performance teams, managing M&A due diligence, profit margin optimization, negotiations, and process design automation. Daniel holds his MBA in Finance and Private Equity from the Columbia Business School. He will be based out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office.
“Insigniam is on an accelerated growth trajectory. We look forward to the possibilities and opportunities that will emerge combining that trajectory with Dan’s experience scaling service businesses and his innovative perspectives.” Founding Partner of Insigniam, Shideh Sedgh Bina
Daniel currently serves on the Global Advisory Board for AchieveNEXT’s CFO Alliance, an organization of 10,000 CFOs across the country. He was recognized as the Chief Financial Officer of the Year in 2017 as voted by the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Thirty-seven years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives. In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Insigniam is their partner in meeting their commitments.
