Respect My Region COO Joey Brabo Will Share His TikTok Marketing Tips at USA CBD Expo in Chicago

Respect My Region COO Joey Brabo at USA CBD Expo in Chicago

Respect My Region (RMR) COO Joey Brabo will be presenting tips for finding success on TikTok as a CBD or Delta-8 business at the USA CBD Expo in Chicago.

TikTok is crucial for CBD and Delta-8 businesses, but these industries are facing unique struggles when it comes to marketing. I’m excited to share the secret sauce that has propelled RMR forward.” — Joey Brabo, COO of Respect My Region