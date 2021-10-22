Respect My Region COO Joey Brabo Will Share His TikTok Marketing Tips at USA CBD Expo in Chicago
Respect My Region (RMR) COO Joey Brabo will be presenting tips for finding success on TikTok as a CBD or Delta-8 business at the USA CBD Expo in Chicago.
TikTok is crucial for CBD and Delta-8 businesses, but these industries are facing unique struggles when it comes to marketing. I’m excited to share the secret sauce that has propelled RMR forward.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR) COO and co-owner Joey Brabo will be presenting specific tips for finding success on TikTok as a CBD or Delta-8 business at the USA CBD Expo in Chicago. He will be sharing his expertise from 12:15-12:30 p.m. at the largest CBD and hemp event in the nation.
— Joey Brabo, COO of Respect My Region
Brabo first exploded onto the cannabis scene in 2017 when a viral video featuring the dispensary he worked at was posted on Buzzfeed’s BringMe social media page. The video showed Brabo more than three different times and garnered approximately 25 million views.
He had already been building his skills with Respect My Region (RMR) since 2011. RMR is a music, cannabis, and media company that specializes in marketing music and legal cannabis products. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Respect My Region has been executing a variety of TikTok strategies that already proved to work for other publications, brands, influencers, and celebrities.
“TikTok is crucial for CBD and Delta-8 businesses, but these industries are facing unique struggles when it comes to marketing. I’m excited to share the secret sauce that has helped propel Respect My Region forward,” said Brabo.
In 2018 and 2019, Brabo and RMR published three viral videos on Facebook, each one acquiring 275,000+, 1,000,000+, and 5,000,000+ views through the Respect My Region business page. One of the videos specifically was reposted by the likes of P. Diddy, Post Malone, and former President Trump Advisor, Roger Stone. This particular piece of content has acquired more than six billion views collectively across numerous social media platforms.
“As of today, we’re about 18 months into a strategy where we identify content that is currently in the act of going viral, and then we immediately engage within that ecosystem of creators and consumers. Over the last six months, we’ve made significant efforts in physically participating with trends by having an actor or actress, or myself, execute certain scenes. I pretty much attempt to be funny when it comes to my efforts,” Brabo shared.
Their team now crafts a strategy that leverages TikTok in a way that maximizes SEO and potential repost value across Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube. The content the RMR team plans out for their CBD and Delta-8 clients often infuse local businesses, lifestyle shots, and recognizable local areas that can be deployed to other social networks for optimal searchability.
For more information about CBD, Delta-8, or cannabis marketing, reach out directly to Mitch Pfeifer or Joey Brabo by email at info@RespectMyRegion.com.
To receive 50% off tickets for the USA CBD Expo, use the code SPEAK50 or use the following link: https://events.american-tradeshow.com/usacbdexpochicago/596569?code=SPEAK50
About Respect My Region
Since 2011, Respect My Region (RMR) has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. In Q3 of 2021, RMR has increased monthly revenue along with their Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram likes, followers, and overall engagement across social media. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. RMR offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and public relations services.
