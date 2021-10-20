TRAVELABILITY DISCUSSES HOW A $5 WRENCH CAN REMOVE THE #1 PAIN POINT FOR WHEELCHAIR USERS

TravelAbility logo type Visit Mesa, Arizona logo

Grab a wrench and twist it just so to lower the door pressure so wheelchair users can enter and exit without harm.

Visit Mesa’s commitment to accessibility began with their citywide autism training training certification program and has expanded to include programs around other disabilities.” — Alison Brooks, Visit Mesa

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Alison Brooks, Director Destination Experiences and Advocacy for Visit Mesa, a suburb of Phoenix, attended TravelAbility Summit last month, one particular data point stuck out: During a presentation of the “2020 Adult Travelers with Disabilities” report, conducted by the Open Doors Organization and Harris Poll, she was surprised to learn that the number one barrier for wheelchair users was the heavy doors they encounter in accessible hotels and bathrooms.

Moved by how this one little difficulty never crossed her mind and how easy it was to remedy, she found a video on Youtube with complete instructions on how to lower the pressure on any commercial door and e-mailed it to her attractions, hotels, restaurants and attractions and other Visit Mesa partners.

Below Alison shared the contents of the e-mail as well as the video link for anyone interested in helping their partners become more accessible.

"Subject line: Grab an Allen Wrench…

I recently attended the TravelAbility summit in Tampa, Florida which was all about making the future more accessible for people with a variety of disabilities. There were so many take-aways, but I wanted to share this simple one with you today. It’s about doors! Have you ever encountered a really heavy door? The one that takes a lot of strength to pull it open and slams behind you? Imagine if you had a disability such as being in a wheelchair, or even being elderly! Those doors can be a struggle.

Here’s where you, as a business owner or advocate, can help! Grab an Allen wrench, watch this quick video, and make a difference to someone with a disability today! It’s a simple, FREE, way to go above and beyond.

Thank you for your support of our vision to make Mesa the most inclusive destination in the country!

P.S. Please let us know if you’ve been able to implement this."

“Visit Mesa’s commitment to accessibility began with their citywide autism training certification program and has expanded to include programs around other disabilities. They are actually changing the culture of the destination,” said Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility. “Alison’s willingness to share this e-mail so others can take this important baby step to becoming more welcoming to people with disabilities, is a true sign of leadership.”

See Visit Mesa’s landing page on TravelAbility.net

Save the Date: TravelAbility 2022 will take place June 6-7 in Orlando, Florida, co-located with eTourism Summit and IPW. For more information about TravelAbility go to: www.travelability.net

45 second Video of first Travelability Summit