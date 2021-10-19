More about GBI Investigates Use of Force Incident in Richmond County

Update 10/18/2021:

After several days under medical care, Jermaine M. Jones, Jr. has died.

ORIGINAL STATEMENT: 10/12/2021

The GBI is investigating a use of force incident in Richmond County. On October 12, 2021, at around 10:30 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an incident that began as a traffic stop at Highland Avenue and Clifton Street in Richmond County. Officers stopped a vehicle with three men in it. One of the men, Jermaine M. Jones, Jr., age 24, of Augusta, GA, ran from police and was tased by one officer. After being tased, multiple officers detained him. There was a struggle between officers and Jones in the attempts to detain him. While on the way to the Richmond County Jail, Jones experienced symptoms requiring medical treatment. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Jones was charged by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by first offender (felony) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.