I-40 west of Kingman getting pavement treatment

KINGMAN – Arizona Department of Transportation crews doing pavement maintenance on a 25 mile stretch of Interstate 40 in northwest Arizona means drivers traveling west of Kingman should prepare for restrictions during the improvement work.

I-40 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between the Lake Havasu City traffic interchange and Yucca (mileposts 8 and 33) weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The lane restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to complete crack-seal work on the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.