Virtual public meeting for I-10 improvements set for Oct. 21

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) invites the public to join a virtual information meeting to learn about the design for widening the section of Interstate 10 between the Ina Road Traffic Interchange and the Ruthrauff Road Traffic Interchange in Pima County.

The bilingual virtual public meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions of the ADOT team and offer comments.

ADOT is designing improvements to the nearly four-mile section of Interstate 10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads, reconstructing and widening the highway to four lanes in each direction, including the traffic interchanges at Orange Grove Road and Sunset Road. Improvements also include adding additional lanes at exit and entrance ramps in the project area and creating new travel lanes using the inside shoulder near Ina Road.

Those interested can join the virtual public meeting in any of the following ways:

Online: https://tinyurl.com/i10i2r

Meeting ID: 893 9945 8336

Phone: 669.900.6833 (English)

Phone: 866.730.7514, pin de participante 984619# (español)

Public input will be considered during the final design of the project. Comments provided by Nov. 21, 2021, will be included in the summary of this meeting; however, comments are welcome at any time.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting or would like to comment further, may provide comments or ask questions in these ways:

Phone: 855.712.8530 (English and Spanish)

Email: [email protected]

Mail: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713

For more information, visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.