SR 77 Little Colorado River Bridge rehabilitation starts April 15

HOLBROOK – A project to rehabilitate the Little Colorado Bridge along State Route 77 in Holbrook is scheduled to begin April 15, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The project will take place just south of downtown Holbrook, on the way to Snowflake. Drivers should prepare for delays when traveling across the bridge, as there will be lane restrictions in both directions of SR 77 during construction.

Work will include milling and repairing the bridge deck and deck joints, as well as a replacement of the pavement along SR 77 from the north end of the bridge to Joy Nevin Avenue. Crews will also repair concrete barriers and sidewalks, and replace pavement markings. The work will extend the life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

The $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by late summer. For more information visit azdot.gov/SR77bridge.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.