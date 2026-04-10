ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 10-13) - Phoenix Area

Southbound State Route 51 closed

between Indian School Road and Interstate 10

(Mini-Stack Interchange)

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(April 13) for surface asphalt removal as part of a pavement improvement project.

Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue also closed. Westbound I-10 HOV ramp to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours

:

Consider using southbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport