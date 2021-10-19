For Immediate Release: October 19, 2021 (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will present Chad Piercy of Hamilton a “Saved by the Helmet” award. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On May 25, 2021 Piercy was involved in a crash that caused his bike to flip over throwing him face first onto the pavement. Piercy credits his helmet and proper riding gear for saving his life. Included in the presentation will be a certificate of recognition and a new replacement helmet. Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear protective gear will help to promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets. WHAT: Motorcycle Ohio “Saved by the Helmet” Award presentation WHO: Chad Piercy, “Saved by the Helmet” Award recipient Michele Piko, State Program Coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio Rick Smith, Motorcycle Ohio Program Coordinator, Great Oaks Career Campuses WHEN: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Great Oaks Scarlet Campus 300 Scarlet Oaks Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241 BACKGROUND: For more than 30 years, Motorcycle Ohio has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists. The state has over 400,000 registered motorcycles, 600,000 endorsed riders, and issues 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. When combining those numbers, this makes Ohio the fifth largest state in the union in total ridership. Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, Motorcycle Ohio’s objectives is to provide affordable effective education programs to our stakeholders while promoting awareness to other road users. To learn more about Motorcycle Ohio please visit www.Motorcycle.ohio.gov # # #