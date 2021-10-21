Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC, leads Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium with critical emphasis on Women of Color
The Women's Heart Health & Prevention Specialist Brings Together Panel of Professionals from Across the U.S.
Our goal is to educate healthcare clinicians nationwide on the unique pathophysiology of women to ensure that women are receiving proper medical treatment.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium, hosted by Dignity Health's Medical Group and Continuing Education in Arizona, returns on Saturday, November 20, at the Omni Hotel and Convention Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Through the continued support of the CommonSpirit Health initiative across the United States, the third annual WHVS2021 initiative will continue to lift awareness and education centered around improving heart health in women.
"The third annual Women's Heart and Vascular Symposium is more important than ever as we elevate the conversation around heart health for women and especially minority women. It is so important to recognize that women are very different than men regarding heart health, and we are making progress in telling that story," said course director Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC. "Our goal is to educate healthcare clinicians nationwide on the unique pathophysiology of women to ensure that women are receiving proper medical treatment."
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the number one cause of death in women in the United States and developed countries. Research has identified risk factors specific to women. Risk factors include adverse pregnancy outcomes or conditions more prominent in women, such as rheumatologic or mental health disorders. While public health initiatives have increased awareness in these areas for men, there is still confusion among health care clinicians about risk assessment and best practices regarding the management of women with heart disease. A critical component of this year's event with be added focus and awareness around the differences in health among women of color.
WHO: Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC, brings together a panel of professionals from across the U.S. to discuss the most current issues concerning cardiovascular disease in women with an emphasis on Women of Color. Dr. Bond is board certificated in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation.
Join The Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium hosted by Dignity Health's Women's Heart Health Program in Arizona. Attendees will virtually learn about the continuum of care from prevention to early diagnosis and treatment strategies for heart disease in women.
WHEN: Saturday, November 21
7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: HYBRID Event:
In-person: Omni Hotel and Convention Center, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Virtual Attendees - Live and On-Demand - Video Conferencing
https://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona/womens-heart-and-vascular-symposium-2021
COST: Free for Virtual attendance; see links for in-person contributions
CREDITS ABIM MOC Points - 8.00
OFFERED: AMA PRA Category 1 Credit - 8.00
Attendance - 8.00
For more information on the Second Annual Women's Heart and Vascular Symposium or to register to attend, please visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona/womens-heart-and-vascular-symposium-2021
About Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC
Rachel M Bond, MD, FACC, Women's Heart Health & Prevention Specialist, is devoted to expert diagnosis and treatment for improved patient outcomes. Her expertise is in cardiovascular disease, particularly in women's heart health, prevention, lipid disorders, pregnancy-related heart disease, cardio-oncology, and autoimmune-related heart disease. Dr. Bond is a board-certified attending cardiologist and the System Director of the Women's Heart Health Program at Dignity Health in Arizona. She is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center & Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. She is board certificated in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. Dr. Bond is a well-known spokesperson for the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women Campaign.
