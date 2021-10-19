Temporary closure of U.S. 169 at I-80 (exit 110) in De Soto scheduled for Thursday night, Oct. 21

CRESTON, Iowa – Oct. 19, 2021 – A project to repair the beams of the westbound Interstate 80 bridge over U.S. 169 in De Soto requires closure of U.S. 169 from 8 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Oct. 21, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Detour Route:

Northbound U.S. 169 traffic will travel east on I-80 to Dallas County Road R-16/Veteran’s Memorial Drive (exit 113), then turn west onto I-80 before exiting onto northbound U.S. 169 (exit 110).

Southbound U.S. 169 traffic will travel west on I-80 to Dallas County Road F-90 (exit 100), then turn east on I-80 before exiting onto U.S. 169 (exit 110).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Brian Smith at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us