Rutland Barracks / Operation Without Consent of Owner / Petit Larceny / Operation After Suspension / False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B404193

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 11, 2021, at approximately 1555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 474 Holiday Drive suite 1, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner, Petit Larceny, Operation After Suspension, and False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities.

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Terry Potter

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 11, 2021, at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a stolen vehicle from Aspen Dental in Rutland Town.

 

Through investigation it was determined that Valerie Sullivan stole a vehicle parked at Aspen Dental and drove it with a criminally suspended license. Sullivan also provided false information to police.

 

Sullivan was located on October 19, 2021 and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM, by the Rutland City Police Department.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables, to include their keys, inside.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/6/2021 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

