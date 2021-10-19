Rutland Barracks / Operation Without Consent of Owner / Petit Larceny / Operation After Suspension / False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404193
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 11, 2021, at approximately 1555 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 474 Holiday Drive suite 1, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner, Petit Larceny, Operation After Suspension, and False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities.
ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Terry Potter
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 11, 2021, at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a stolen vehicle from Aspen Dental in Rutland Town.
Through investigation it was determined that Valerie Sullivan stole a vehicle parked at Aspen Dental and drove it with a criminally suspended license. Sullivan also provided false information to police.
Sullivan was located on October 19, 2021 and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM, by the Rutland City Police Department.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables, to include their keys, inside.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.