Murder Case Set to Go to Trial in May

By Larissa Atkins - October 19, 2021 Daily Stories | Homicides | Suspects | Victims |

A DC Superior Court judge scheduled a trial for a defendant charged in the death of an 81-year-old man.

Tyrone Williams was charged with assault with intent to commit armed robbery for allegedly trying to rob Bobby Poole Jr. on March 29, 2020, on the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, NE. According to court documents, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers found Poole lying on the ground bleeding from the head. After Poole died due to complications with a subdural hemorrhage due to blunt force trauma on May, 6, 2020, the robbery case was dismissed and Williams was charged with first-degree murder – felony murder.

During the Oct. 18 hearing, defense counsel Stephen Logerfo and Carrie Weletz said they spoke with the prosecution about why they have not indicted Williams. They also said they do not understand why it has taken so long. 

The prosecution said they do not plan to indict until at least January 2022 but are willing to start a trial as soon as possible. 

The prosecution said plea negotiations have taken place, but no official offer has been made. The defense said Williams is not willing to accept any plea offer.

Judge Juliet McKenna scheduled jury selection to begin on May 17, 2022. Parties expect the trial to take approximately three weeks. 

