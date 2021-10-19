Free Webinar on Completing Your Sales Tax Return

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on October 26 at 9 am Central time for its latest free tax webinar covering how to file your Tennessee sales tax return. You can register for the webinar here.

Participants will learn how to prepare and file a Tennessee sales tax return. Revenue staff will discuss requirements, how to file, schedules, amending a return, general tips, and common mistakes. Participants may also ask any questions they have.

The October 26 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###