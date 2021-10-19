2.8± Ac. of Comm. Property Near Rt. 3 & I-95 in Fredericksburg, VA Set for Online Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing

2.81± acre commercial parcel • 300'± of frontage on Meekins Rd.; 100'± of frontage on Wills Way • Public water & sewer are available at the property • .2 miles from Rt. 3 and .8 miles from I-95.

1204 Bragg Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

We have been contracted to market and sell this desirable property by The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 2.81± acres of commercial zoned property near Rt. 3 & I-95 in Fredericksburg, VA -- the online auction is open for bidding but bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, October 26 at 2 PM Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“We have been contracted to market and sell this desirable property by The Germanna Community College Educational Foundation,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of the rare opportunity that awaits the new owner of this property to own or invest in a property that will be a great present and future investment.”

“This desirable commercial location is centrally located only .2 miles from Rt. 3 and .8 miles from I-95. It is located in the heart of the Fredericksburg area's commercial center and will make an amazing location for your business,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group. “Bidding is open now but will begin to close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 2:00pm (Eastern).”

The property’s location and address and property highlights follow:
1204 Bragg Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. The parcel is located adjacent to this address
• 2.81± acre commercial parcel
• 300'± of frontage on Meekins Rd.; 100'± of frontage on Wills Way
• Public water & sewer are available at the property
• .2 miles from Rt. 3 and .8 miles from I-95.

The online only real estate auction is open for bidding now. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com

About

