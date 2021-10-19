Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,953 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LINKWOOD, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County.

The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The second suspect, Octavius Ralphfawn Thomas, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder with additional charges pending. He is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, Douglas Washington McKnight, 77, of Linkwood, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.

 Homicide Unit investigators from the Maryland State Police were requested for the investigation and subsequently responded to the scene. The victim, who was the father of Douglas Lamont McKnight, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, robbery appears to have been the motive in this case.   

The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Additional arrests associated with this case are possible. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.