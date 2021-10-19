Birthday Fundraiser Inc. Holds Alexandria’s First Birthday Fundraiser at Vesh Catering
Multiple local businesses come together to sponsor free public fundraising eventTAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birthday Fundraiser Inc. is proud to announce that Alexandria’s First. Birthday Fundraiser Benefitting Twenty-Five and Four will take place on November 6th 2021 at Vesh Catering in Port Richey. The local Florida chapter of Twenty-Five and Four was selected due to its mission of making shirts, blankets and caps for preemies in NICUs. Alexandria was born at 34 weeks and was born the day after her mother’s birthday. Alexandria spent two weeks in the NICU. Alexandria’s First Birthday Fundraiser features a DJ, character actors, face painting and dance performances. Funds raised through the buffet, cash bar, raffle, and t-shirts go to the featured charity to help them continue their heartwarming mission.
Patty Vesh was the first sponsor of Birthday Fundraiser Inc. and is providing the Port Richey location of Vesh Catering plus $20 buffet tickets with $5 going directly to Twenty- Five and Four along with a percentage of the cash bar. The Coastal Pineapple Design Co. was the second sponsor to volunteer their services by donating custom shirts for volunteers to wear plus selling event t-shirts with a $5 donation with each shirt sold. Multiple other sponsors quickly came onboard providing both their services or funds. All services featured at the event has been donated by the sponsors. Birthday Fundraiser Inc. is not taking any funds from the event and will have all proceeds go directly to Twenty- Five and Four. Donations are currently still being accepted for items featured in the raffle.
Birthday Fundraiser Inc. was founded in 2021 by Rhiannon “Nikki” McFarling. Alexandria’s Birthday Fundraiser was created to help a featured local charity to raise funds while setting a positive example to raise Alexandria, Rhiannon’s daughter. The mission statement of Birthday Fundraiser Inc. is to inspire today’s youth to make a positive difference in the world and educate the community of local Tampa Bay nonprofits while helping the charities raise funds. Each year a new charity will be featured with the fundraising event taking place the first Saturday of November.
For more information visit www.birthdayfundraiser.net
Rhiannon “Nikki” McFarling
Birthday Fundraiser Inc.
+1 828-324-2077
NikkiMcFarling@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook