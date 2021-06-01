About Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company
Final Draft is an official sponsor of Ethereal Horror Fest 2021 live event on October 23rd & 24thAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Draft, A Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft® software – the number one screenwriting application in the world – for 30 years.
Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best – writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, Bong Joon Ho, Sofia Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Issa Rae and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional’s choice and the entertainment industry standard.
In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break® Contest, a screenwriting competition that launches careers and awards over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers Final Draft Mobile for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable.
To learn more about Final Draft and its products and services, visit www.finaldraft.com
Elizabeth Lloyd
Ethereal Horror Fest LLC
+1 310-437-3048
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn