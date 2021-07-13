Austin's Newest Elite Film Festival SCREEN ATX to Launch at the Alamo Drafthouse
The live event will take place on September 18th, 2021 for filmmakers and film fanatics alike. Tickets go on sale in August.
We are thrilled to open at the renowned Alamo Drafthouse, a staple in Texas with it’s 4K projectors, recliner chairs and full table service. Our official selections deserve nothing less!”AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin's newest elite film festival, SCREEN ATX, will officially welcome filmmakers through the door at the Alamo Drafthouse on Slaughter Lane on September 18th, 2021 for the festival’s inaugural year.
— SCREEN ATX TEAM
Films will be screened from 10am-10pm on the day with filmmaker Q&A and awards ceremony to follow on September 18th 2021.
ABOUT SCREEN ATX
SCREEN ATX was born out of dedication to the film and television industry and an affinity for the craft. Based in Austin TX, a growing hub for the big and small screen, our mission is to celebrate and support the work of emerging and established independent filmmakers and present their work to the world.
With years of experience as entertainment industry executives, and a network of elite TV & Film insiders from all over the world, SCREEN ATX brings a promise of commitment to help our winning filmmakers elevate their career to the next level.
We assure filmmakers that we watch every submission and judge solely on talent and quality of work. Having been on the festival circuit with our own films for many years, we have witnessed favors being pulled, nepotism and priority given to bigger budget films with star names. SCREEN ATX knows the hard work and dedication filmmakers put into their films and we award films and individuals deserving of recognition, not because of who they are or who they may know.
