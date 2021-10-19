Whiting Crash

On October 18, 2021, around midnight, a vehicle driven by Braden Pottle (20) of Lubec crashed head-on into a tree on the Halls Mills Road in Whiting. Others in the vehicle were Kaylin Pitty (16) of Roque Bluffs, Michael Locke (28) of Machias, and Mackenzie Preston (18). Pottle and Pitty were sitting in the front and were both transported to EMMC for life-threatening injuries, however the last known report was that they were in stable condition.

During the course of the incident, a Life Flight Helicopter rotor was struck by an ambulance, and was placed out of service for a certain time.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Machias Ambulance, and Whiting Fire Department assisted.