World Mental Health Day: Event Brings Attention to Celebrities Who Lost Their Lives

The event featured original artwork by local area artists to bring attention to the many great celebrities we have lost too soon on World Mental Health Day.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) hosted an open house in observance of World Mental Health Day at their headquarters located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater. The event featured original artwork by local area artists and commemorated the numerous celebrities who lost their lives or were harmed by mental health abuse.During the event, guests from all over the Tampa Bay area toured an exhibit comprised of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses. Guests learned how celebrities, artists, singers and authors such as Ernest Hemingway, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, Vivien Leigh, Kurt Cobain and Michael Hutchence, to name a few, all died before their time and left a cultural void after falling victim to dangerous psychiatric drugs and treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) The jarring historical view of psychiatry, prompted many guests to share their thoughts and personal experiences. One guest stated, “I mean this was something. I really didn’t know the level and depth of impact psychiatry create on others. In your museum I saw the injustices committed for financial gain.”While the art show has ended, the exhibit on the history of psychiatry is a permanent feature and is open free of charge to the general public. Consisting of educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out on abuse and fraud in the mental health industry, the exhibit is a two-hour self-guided tour. For more information, please call 727-442-8820 or send an email to execdir@cchrflorida.org. For information on the featured art please call the founder of the “Fallen Artists” campaign, Adi Ben-Dov at (727) 488-1736.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

"I Am Free" - Singer, songwriter and artist, Neal Fox, created this song, to help raise awareness on mental health human rights.