Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County

October 19, 2021

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday in Harford County.

The suspect, Anthony Lee Wilson, 27, of Edgewood, Maryland, is charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle and criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle. He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending in this case.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to Pulaski Highway (U.S. 40) near Reeds Run Road in Edgewood, Maryland, for a report of a pedestrian being struck. According to a preliminary investigation, Wilson, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa, was traveling east on Pulaski Highway when he struck the victim, a 31-year-old male. The victim was walking on or near the right shoulder of the road when he was struck. Wilson did not remain at the scene.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. He died yesterday evening at the hospital.

Through their investigation, troopers identified Wilson’s vehicle. After being contacted by troopers, Wilson responded to the Bel Air Barrack, where he was eventually arrested. The right eastbound lane of Pulaski Highway was closed for about 2 ½ hours following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

###

