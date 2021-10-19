Florida PSC Holds TECO Rate Case Hearing on Thursday

Testimony will also be taken on the Stipulation and Settlement Agreement filed by TECO, the Office of Public Counsel, and other parties on August 6, 2021. The Commission may also consider any motions or other matters that may be pending at the time of the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Thursday, October 21, 2021 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida

The hearing will be available on the PSC’s website and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.