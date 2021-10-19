Rapha Clinic of West Georgia named Recipient of Georgia Charitable Care Network Grant & Georgia Health Foundation Grant
West GA clinic receives $7,500 grant and $15,000 grant in support of dental services, dental equipment
We want to sincerely thank the Georgia Charitable Care Network and the Georgia Health Foundation for their incredible support.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $7,500 from the Georgia Charitable Care Network and $15,000 from the Georgia Health Foundation. These funds are made available through appropriated monies from the Georgia legislature and private donations. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s upcoming Preventative Dental Care Program by securing a salary for the new part-time Dental Hygienist along with acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.
“This grant will allow us to provide comprehensive dental care for our patients in the Carroll, Haralson, Douglas, Heard and Paulding counties. The Rapha Clinic is dedicated to providing all forms of healthcare to our patients who are struggling in the midst of economic pressures,” said Patrick Calvillo, Development Director of the Rapha Clinic. “We want to sincerely thank the Georgia Charitable Care Network and the Georgia Health Foundation for their incredible support. Both of these organizations are directly aligned with Rapha’s mission of helping our neighbors in need.”
Georgia Charitable Care Network is the only statewide organization whose mission is solely focused on the needs of charitable and free clinics, individual providers and the populations they serve; and the Georgia Health Foundation is dedicated to improving the health of Georgians and awards grants within a broad range of health-related areas to organizations operating exclusively for charitable, scientific, and/or educational purposes. Applicants are encouraged to address health issues of local importance and/or opportunities to address regional or national health issues.
To learn more about the Rapha Clinic, visit www.raphaclinic.org or to schedule an interview with Patrick Calvillo, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
